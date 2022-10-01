Asian Fintech Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,227.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $980,000.00 and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s launch date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, AFIN aims to connect cryptocurrency and sustainability together, allowing holders of AFIN Coin to be involved in cryptocurrency without worrying about the damage to the environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

