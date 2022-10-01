ASYAGRO (ASY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Billion

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $493,697.00 worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASYAGRO Coin Profile

ASYAGRO’s genesis date was January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASYAGRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASYAGRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASYAGRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

