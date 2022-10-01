Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Up 50.6% in September

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 455,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

ACAH stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,242,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

