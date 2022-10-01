Aurix (AUR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $527,174.00

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Aurix has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $527,174.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurix has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aurix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00008054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aurix Coin Profile

Aurix (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Age Of Cryptology (AOC) is a Play to Earn ecosystem deployed on the Binance Smart Chain which combines thrilling and entertaining lore with the possibilities that blockchain technology offers. In AOC every asset is an NFT (Non-fungible token) which allows users to be the sole owner of that asset and to have full control over it. The in-game economy also includes a utility token called “Aureo” (A former roman currency) that will work as the main game currency. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.