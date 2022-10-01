AurusDeFi Tops One Day Volume of $11,238.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $89.97 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00015523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

