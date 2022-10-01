Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 328.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

