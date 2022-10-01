Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.80. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

