Avalaunch (XAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. Avalaunch has a market cap of $5.12 million and $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00145474 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.23 or 0.01809888 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00136054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

