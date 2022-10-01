Avaware Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28,360.15 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $28,360.15 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,411.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00275089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00143057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00763862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00616212 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

