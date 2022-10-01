Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Pippa Lambert Purchases 1,288 Shares

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93).

Aviva Price Performance

LON:AV opened at GBX 388.20 ($4.69) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3,780.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.76.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

