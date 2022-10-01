B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

