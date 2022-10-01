Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €44.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.6 %

BOSS opened at €48.06 ($49.04) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a one year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.24 and its 200-day moving average is €52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

