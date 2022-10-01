BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 20.5% This Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. BabySwap has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $327,218.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010937 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BabySwap’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 686,601,493 coins and its circulating supply is 684,244,621 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. BabySwap’s official website is babyswap.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

