BasketDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55,999.00 (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and approximately $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002907 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BasketDAO Profile

BasketDAO was first traded on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BasketDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BasketDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

