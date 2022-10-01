Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,353 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 485.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 143,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 119,119 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 348.8% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.0% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 83,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.