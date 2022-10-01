Beacon Price Tops $0.0358 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,491,104 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

