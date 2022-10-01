Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Beam has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00292023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00105786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00072385 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

