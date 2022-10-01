Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAR1. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €29.35 ($29.95) on Wednesday. Varta has a 1 year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 1 year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.69 and its 200 day moving average is €79.22.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

