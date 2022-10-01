BidiPass Price Down 8.1% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $69,315.05 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.93 or 1.00028659 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065628 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082823 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

