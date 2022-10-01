BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.73 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $948.48 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $155.80 or 0.00805545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,087,822 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro/#.
BinaryX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.
