BitSong Price Tops $0.0267 (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. BitSong has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $10,557.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSong coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSong has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitSong was first traded on February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,660,139 coins and its circulating supply is 79,094,913 coins. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSong’s official website is bitsong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

