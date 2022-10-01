Bitsten Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146,662.02 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsten Token has a market cap of $146,662.02 and approximately $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00616281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00617951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00250664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitsten Token

Bitsten Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsten Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsten Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsten Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

