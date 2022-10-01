Black Phoenix (BPX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $160,467.81

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $160,467.81 and approximately $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

