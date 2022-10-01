Blind Boxes (BLES) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Blind Boxes has a market capitalization of $603,400.00 and $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blind Boxes Coin Profile

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blind Boxes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

