BlitzPick (XBP) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $120,263.15 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004987 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

