Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,432.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $416,909.50 and $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

