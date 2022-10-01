Bridge Mutual Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,443.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $51,443.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official website is www.bridgemutual.io. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

