Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dynatronics Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynatronics in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Lake Street Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Lake Street Capital also issued estimates for Dynatronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

