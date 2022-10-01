Brokers Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$24.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.09. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The company has a market cap of C$820.16 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086 over the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

