Brokers Set Expectations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

