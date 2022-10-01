BSC Station (BSCS) Price Reaches $0.0130

BSC Station (BSCS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s launch date was April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here. BSC Station’s official website is bscstation.org.

BSC Station Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

