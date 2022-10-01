Busy DAO (BUSY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,169.00

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

