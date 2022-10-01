Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a C$149.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.38.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$149.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$158.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.57.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

