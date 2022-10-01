Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunome, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.62). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Immunome Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.19. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.