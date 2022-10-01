Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunome, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.62). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.19. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

