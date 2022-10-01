Cargojet Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million.

Cargojet Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CJT. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.64.

Cargojet stock opened at C$111.60 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$146.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.