Catex Token Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $52,496.83 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.
Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
