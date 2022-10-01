CBET Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112,867.00 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, CBET Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.52 million and approximately $112,867.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

Buying and Selling CBET Token

