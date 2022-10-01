Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.63) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.84) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.82) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.74 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of €8.00 ($8.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.27.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

