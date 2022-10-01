Celo (CELO) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $792.50 million and $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

