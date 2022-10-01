CherrySwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.04 Million (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One CherrySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. CherrySwap has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 289,226,908 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

Buying and Selling CherrySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CherrySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

