Chrono.tech (TIME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.88 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.97 or 0.00305197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and $273,576.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech launched on November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is www.wonderland.money. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

