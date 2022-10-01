Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 224,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

