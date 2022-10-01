Citigroup Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

