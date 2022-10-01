Citigroup Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

