Citigroup Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
