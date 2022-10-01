Civilization Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Civilization has a market cap of $4.84 million and $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

