Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $34.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

