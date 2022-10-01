CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CNB Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.57 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at CNB Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth about $867,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
