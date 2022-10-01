CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CNB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.57 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth about $867,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.