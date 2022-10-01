Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

About Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,071 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

