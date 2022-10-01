Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CGTX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
