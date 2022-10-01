Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $694,494.40

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $694,494.40 and approximately $6,630.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,661,707 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

