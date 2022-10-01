Connectome (CNTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $411,945.00

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Connectome has a market cap of $15.85 million and $411,945.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Connectome

Connectome’s genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 140,000,000 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

